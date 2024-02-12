Seth Rollins sends warning to The Rock ahead of WWE RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins delivered a bold message to The Rock ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW. The Visionary and The Brahma Bull had a brief confrontation during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event this past Thursday night.

Cody Rhodes announced he would be facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 during the press event in Las Vegas. He also took a shot at The Tribal Chief and claimed that his family would be ashamed of him. The Rock got offended and noted that he was talking about his ancestors as well. The Great One slapped Cody Rhodes in the face and shoved the World Heavyweight Champion away when he attempted to get involved.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins delivered a warning to The Rock. The Visionary claimed that The Great One is welcome to ride on the coattails of WWE's success as of late but suggested that he heads back to Hollywood soon.

“He can show up and do his thing, I just want him to know this is my place now, I’m the World Heavyweight Champion. It’s my time, my WrestleMania, my show. So please, come do your thing, raise your eyebrow, say your little words, and run on back and do your things, make your movies, make your money. Just know whose house it is," said Seth Rollins. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Seth Rollins sends message to injured WWE star

Seth Rollins and CM Punk appeared destined to clash at WrestleMania 40, but it was not meant to be. Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match last month and will be forced to miss the biggest show of the year.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo at the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, the World Heavyweight Champion referred to CM Punk as a "fragile old man." Seth Rollins added that he will be back in a couple of weeks and joked that Punk will probably be ready to return in a year or two.

"I mean look one of us is a fragile old man and one of us is a a young stallion. So I'll be back in a couple of weeks, he (CM Punk) will be back in a year or two till his next injury, I don't know. I'd love to kick the c**p out of him, I'm sure he'd love to get in there and try to do something to me but it's not going to work. So am I disappointed? I'd say a little bit, only because I really thought if we had an opportunity to do it, stomping his head into the mat would be the best at WrestleMania." [From 00:16 to 00:45]

You can check out Rollins' message to Punk in the video below:

The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Australia later this month will go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the title at WWE WrestleMania 40. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton qualified for the Chamber match this past Friday night on WWE Smackdown. It will be interesting to see who punches their ticket to WrestleMania 40 by winning the match on February 24.

Who would you like to see challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE