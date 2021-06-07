"Giant heat"- Former WWE star comments on backstage relationship between The Big Show and The Great Khali

In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Dylan Postl a.k.a Hornswoggle opened up about the frosty relationship between The Big Show and The Great Khali.

Hornswoggle is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. After making his WWE debut in 2006, Hornswoggle had a successful run in WWE that lasted almost a decade. He had a run in IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE release and also made a one-off appearance in AEW last year during The Inner Circle's Las Vegas trip.

Hornswoggle was recently a guest on James' Wrestling Shoot Interviews. While discussing his relationship with The Great Khali, the former WWE star also gave fans some insight into the backstage heat between Khali and the Big Show:

"Him and Big Show had this giant heat and they would glare at each other from across the way and Khali knew how to get under Big Show's skin. It was very evident that he knew because he would do these little things to poke and prod the bear. I love the Great Khali. He was so much fun to be around. He had an awesome sense of humor even with his broken English."

Former WWE star Hornswoggle on infamous backstage fight between Big Show and The Great Khali

Hornswoggle was also asked if he had been present backstage during the infamous altercation between The Big Show and Khali that took place in the locker room. The former WWE star said that although he wasn't on the show that night, he had heard about what took place:

"I wasn't on that show. Punk, Regal, they were in there and I just heard that it was such chaos and I'm so upset that I missed it."

