Gigi Dolin reacts to Mandy Rose's tweet after failing to win the NXT Women's Title at Vengeance Day

Gigi Dolin has reacted to Mandy Rose's recent tweet after NXT Vengeance Day. At the recently concluded show, Dolin and Jacy Jayne were unable to dethrone Roxanne Perez.

Rose was part of the Toxic Attraction stable alongside Dolin and Jayne. The trio dominated the NXT Women's division for months, with The Golden Goddess winning the NXT Women's Championship. Dolin and Jayne, meanwhile, captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Twitter, Dolin reacted to Rose's heartfelt four-word message with a 'face holding back tears' emoji.

Dolin earned herself a shot at the NXT Women's Championship by winning a Women's Battle Royal match alongside Jacy Jayne. The duo became joint #1 contenders for the title currently held by Roxanne Perez.

Perez previously dethroned Mandy Rose and ended her 413-day reign, which was followed up by the former champion getting released by the company. At Vengeance Day, Perez marked her first title defense by beating two of Mandy's former stablemates in a Triple Threat Match.

Mandy Rose revealed if she could've made a million dollars in WWE

Mandy Rose has revealed if she could've made a million dollars while being a WWE Superstar.

After her departure from the company, Rose spoke in an interview with the Tamron Hall Show. She addressed the same topic by stating the following:

"[Could you've made that kind of money in the WWE?] Yeah, long-term. It would have to take me a while for sure. [So, you made more on this site than you were making or could in the immediate future in WWE?] Yes. [Sounds like that's an easy answer?] Yes. I would say, you know, we all know money isn't everything but [only your brand and your identity] exactly... I think what I've realized and learned from this whole thing is that my name, image, and likeness is extremely valuable."

Mandy Rose hasn't hinted at a potential return to the professional wrestling industry since being released by WWE. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for her.

