Mandy Rose tweets a four-word message to Toxic Attraction after their title match at Vengeance Day

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose reacted to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship Match at NXT Vengeance Day.

Rose is the former leader of the Toxic Attraction stable. She was released by WWE in late 2022 due to her FanTime content. She lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, who ended her historic 413-day title reign.

Taking to Twitter, the 32-year-old star sent a heartfelt four-word message to Dolin and Jayne. Despite the two superstars coming up short at Vengeance Day, Rose was proud of their performance.

"Proud of my girls," wrote Rose.

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Mandy @mandysacs Proud of my girls 🫶🏼🥹 Proud of my girls 🫶🏼🥹

In the lead-up to Vengeance Day, Dolin and Jayne vowed to bring the NXT Women's Championship back within the Toxic Attraction camp after their stablemate lost the title.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won a Women's Battle Royal Match to become the joint #1 contenders for Perez's title.

Will Mandy Rose return to professional wrestling?

Courtesy of WWE, Mandy Rose had her first big breakout in the pro wrestling industry.

She competed on the main roster, where she mostly teamed up with Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke before returning to NXT in 2021. After returning, she won her first major championship, capturing the NXT Women's Title with a win over Raquel Rodriguez.

With that being said, the big question is, will we see Rose return to the squared circle again? While she is currently focusing on her ventures outside of the professional wrestling industry, Mandy hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of her returning.

Speaking in an interview with Adam's Apple, she had this to say:

"Like I said before, never say never. [Did Triple H or anybody reach out to you?] No, no."

Following Rose's WWE departure, Toxic Attraction has transitioned into a two-woman team featuring Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

