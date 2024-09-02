Gigi Dolin reacts as real-life boyfriend wins huge WWE match

WWE NXT No Mercy came with a flamboyant victory for Gigi Dolin’s partner. Notably, this was the first singles win for the 30-year-old who also got his revenge for a recent betrayal. The man in question is Zachary Wentz.

The former WWE Superstar defeated Wes Lee at No Mercy to settle a score with him after an unexpected betrayal by Lee. The two superstars are former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions who fought under the team name MSK. Lee and Wentz faced each other as enemies this time, with the latter coming out on top.

Celebrating her partner's win, Gigi Dolin reacted to a tweet from the official NXT handle, declaring Wentz’s win with love emojis on X/Twitter. The two stars have been in a relationship for a while and have expressed their love for each other on social media.

“😍😍😍😍😍," Dolin wrote.

Zachary Wentz performed in the Stamford-based promotion between 2020 and April 2022 under the name Nash Carter. He was released from the company following some controversies involving his former wife Kimber Lee (AKA Abbey Laith). Interestingly, while Wentz now wrestles for TNA, he made his WWE comeback to help his former ally. This was his first singles match in the company, making it a huge encounter for the star.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead in the friendship-turned-rivalry between Wentz and Lee. The two stars may look to face each other again.

