"Somebody's got a thumb on you" - Gillberg on why he has not been able to get any WWE merchandise (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Gillberg is one of the biggest cult heroes in the company's history, and it's rather surprising that he still does not have a merchandising deal in place.

Duane Gill sat down for an insightful Q&A session on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, where he opened up about why he does not have any official WWE merch.

Based on the people he's spoken to backstage, Gillberg said that a powerful personality was preventing him from getting what he wanted.

While Duane did not reveal any names, the former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion stated that he'd done everything under the sun to get his merchandise:

"Well, from what I understand. My people in the know, who I know, and you know, searched a little bit for me to find out why, just, the only thing they would say to me is, somebody's got a thumb on you, or you can't get nothing," said Gillberg. [From 10:40 onwards]

Can't go up against a Millionaire: Gillberg jokes about not getting WWE merch

From trying to find a way into WWE's video game to his attempts at getting his own shirt, Gillberg revealed that he could not achieve his goals despite knocking on several doors throughout his career.

"I can't get a doll. I can't get a shirt. I can't get on a video game. I can't get nothing!" claimed Duane Gill. "I can't say why, but I did everything for the video game. I did everything for the doll and the posters and everything, and it never came about. I was the #1 wanted wrestling figure for two years in Jack's Toys, and they never made it.

Gillberg continued to talk about his equation with WWE from a business standpoint and admitted that he was just a 'normal guy' who did not wish to challenge the company's higher-ups.

The 62-year-old star would still have loved to see a box set featuring action figures of himself and Goldberg:

So, I went, 'Okay, and that was it. What can I do? I'm just a normal guy, man, with just a normal paycheque, you know what I mean? Can't go up against a Millionaire! Now you tell me, though, if they would have made a Gillberg/Goldberg box set, which adult or a kid would not want to beat each other up.

During the latest UnSKripted episode, Gillberg also called out Goldberg for a massive dream match and explained why the long-rumored bout is yet to happen.

