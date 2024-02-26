Giovanni Vinci breaks silence after major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Giovanni Vinci recently broke his silence after a major announcement by the Stamford-based promotion for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Imperium is currently in a heated feud with The New Day. The two teams have faced each other multiple times, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods coming out victorious in recent matches. Even though Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser had Gunther by their side during the February 12, 2024 episode of the red brand's show, they couldn't come out on top against the team of Kingston, Woods, and Jey Uso.

WWE recently announced that Imperium's Vinci and Kaiser will lock horns with The New Day in a Street Fight on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. This caught Giovanni Vinci's attention and he reacted with a one-word message in Italian, which translates to "Let's go".

"Andiamo," Giovanni Vinci wrote in Italian.

WWE Superstar Gunther talked about his connection with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Gunther said that he has known his teammates for a long time as they have traveled together in Germany.

The Imperium leader also mentioned that he had a real connection with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser which helped them become a team in WWE.

"I know both of them for a long time now, and especially Kaiser have been, I think, we know each other since like 2009 or 2010, and traveled everywhere together in Germany and now we’re doing it again up here. There’s a connection behind it and that’s why we’re doing it. I don’t think I could not be in a situation like that with somebody that I have no real connection with on a personal level as well, so there’s not really any plan to that.”

The Ring General certainly will not be happy if his teammates lose another match against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on WWE RAW. It remains to be seen what Gunther will do if his team loses.

