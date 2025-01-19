Giulia announces she's welcomed a new member to her family

WWE Superstar Giulia made a major announcement today on social media and revealed that she has welcomed a new member to her family. The veteran signed with the promotion last year and currently performs in NXT.

The Japanese star recently took to social media to tease an announcement. Later, on her X/Twitter account, she revealed that she has a new pet turtle named Link. The 30-year-old also shared an image of the turtle, which you can check out in her post below.

"Actually… I’ve welcomed a new addition to my family‼︎🐢," she wrote.

The former Stardom talent defeated Roxanne Perez to capture the NXT Women's Championship at New Year's Evil 2025 earlier this month in Los Angeles, California. Roxanne was spotted in the crowd during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. This comes after Perez and Bayley confronted each other on the latest edition of WWE NXT.

Roxanne watched Tiffany Stratton successfully defend the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley on the blue brand.

Top star sends Giulia a heartfelt message following her major WWE victory

Mina Shirakawa reacted to Giulia capturing the NXT Women's Championship with a heartfelt message and noted that she met the popular star last year.

Shirakawa works for multiple companies in the wrestling business and recently challenged for the AEW Women's Championship. However, Mariah May defeated the veteran at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite in December 2024 and will defend the title against Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam in Australia next month.

Following the title change at NXT: New Year's Evil, Mina Shirakawa took to social media to congratulate her former rival on becoming champion. Shirakawa added that the Beautiful Madness was an "incredible powerhouse!" and she was motivated to push herself even further.

"Last year, I met her in the US. As always, She's incredible powerhouse! [star emoji] I'm motivated to push myself even further. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart [heart with stars emoji] @0221giulia [heart with flames emoji]," she wrote.

Roxanne Perez held the NXT Women's Championship for an impressive 276 days. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Giulia's title reign moving forward.

