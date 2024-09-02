Giulia breaks her silence after official WWE debut at NXT No Mercy

Giulia finally made her much anticipated official WWE debut at NXT No Mercy 2024 when she came out to confront Roxanne Perez. The Italian-Japanese star broke her silence in a post on social media following her appearance.

Perez successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker in a hard-hitting match. The champ was celebrating her victory when the lights went off and the newest WWE star's music hit. She entered the ring to confront Perez, signaling her intent to win the title.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 30-year-old shared a photo of herself from her first official WWE photoshoot. She also broke her silence and sent a message to her 123,000 followers on the platform.

"To my new place #WWENXT," she tweeted.

While Sunday's appearance was her official WWE NXT debut, Giulia was first seen with William Regal at Stand & Deliver 2024 during WrestleMania 40 week. It was widely implied that she already signed with the company, although she needed to finish some dates for Rossy Ogawa's Marigold promotion.

Triple H comments following Giulia's debut

NXT has signed some top international female stars over the past few months, such as Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and DELTA. They are all expected to join the developmental brand, with the Japanese star making her official debut on Sunday at No Mercy.

Triple H, who is the chief content officer and head of creative for WWE, had a hand in signing the newest talents for the company. The legendary wrestler-turned-executive took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment about the Italian-Japanese star's bright future.

"No doubt @giulia0221g is an absolute star with a bright future in @WWE. What a time to be part of #WWENXT’s Women’s division. #NXTNoMercy," Triple H tweeted.

The 30-year-old star began her career in Japan in 2017, starting at the Ice Ribbon promotion in Saitama. She signed with Stardom two years later and eventually became one of the brightest stars in the country.

She's a former Wonder of Stardom Champion, a former World of Stardom Champion, and a former NJPW Strong Women's Champion. She was even ranked number two in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 250 Women's Wrestler of 2023, just behind Rhea Ripley.

