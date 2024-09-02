Giulia sends 5-word message to reveal the reason behind WWE debut

Giulia shocked the world with her WWE debut at NXT No Mercy. The former NJPW star appeared following the NXT Women's Championship match between Roxanne Perez and Jaida Parker.

Following her debut, Giulia stood face to face with the champion, Perez, teasing a potential feud between both women now that she was seemingly on the NXT roster. With her surprising debut, Giulia has already ensured the spotlight on the NXT women's division.

In a recent post on X, she revealed the real reason behind her debut. The 30-year-old has sent a five-word message to the reigning NXT Women's Champion, stating that she made her debut to go after the champion.

"I'm here to see you. @roxanne_wwe," wrote Giulia.

Giulia's intentions seem pretty clear-cut. The star is out to take over NXT and the first step in her plan is to win the NXT Women's Championship and dominate the women's roster with her incredible talent and aura.

Giulia's WWE debut could elevate the NXT women's division

Considering the incredible talent that Giulia has, the star could be used to her maximum potential in the Triple H-led company, with some of the biggest stars on the planet already signed with the company. Giulia's debut in NXT could be a massive way for the company to elevate the women's division of the developmental brand, making the future stronger.

Giulia could easily help the entire roster look even stronger and eventually deliver some of the most entertaining and exciting matches that the WWE Universe has ever seen.

The 30-year-old is clearly one of the best talents that the company could have. Her addition opens up a plethora of opportunities and storylines for the company as well. Giving her a decent amount of time in NXT and then moving her to the main roster would be an exciting way for the company to showcase Giulia's talent. Time will tell what Shawn Michaels has in store for the newest signing on NXT.

