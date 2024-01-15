"Give him another run," "He deserves to be World Champion" - WWE Universe wants former champion to dethrone Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary is yet to lose the title. However, wrestling fans want a former champion to dethrone the former member of The Shield.

The superstar in question is Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja made his return to the company on RAW: DAY 1. The 37-year-old was interrupted during his promo by another returning champion, The Rock. The segment ended with The Hollywood star hitting The People's Elbow on Mahal.

The following week, the former WWE Champion got involved in an in-ring altercation with Seth Rollins. Despite attacking the World Heavyweight Champion from behind, Jinder had to flee out of the ring to save himself from a stomp. It was later announced that the two would lock horns in a singles match for Seth Rollins' title on the January 15 edition of RAW.

The Stamford-based company recently shared a link to the video on Jinder Mahal's previous title reign. The Modern Day Maharaja defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship in 2017 before losing it to AJ Styles on the SmackDown before Survivor Series.

Many wrestling fans replied to the tweet, expressing their desire to see Mahal dethrone Rollins and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

You can check some of the replies below:

The newly introduced title is yet to change hands. It will be interesting to see the two superstars battle it out for the championship on the upcoming episode of RAW.

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal opens up on the importance of winning the World Heavyweight Championship

During the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Jinder Mahal stated that the company always overlooked him. The former 3MB member also pointed out that his face was never advertised, unlike some other superstars.

Jinder further stated that once he became the World Heavyweight Champion, the wrestling promotion would have no choice but to treat him as a top star. It would change everything for him:

"And that's about to change. As a World Heavyweight Champion again, I have the platform. I would be prominently displayed as I should be. I feel overlooked, and I'm sick of it."

The Modern Day Maharaja will clash with Seth Rollins tomorrow night on RAW. With the current groundswell of support for Mahal, it seems that anything is possible.

Will Jinder Mahal beat Seth Rollins to become the second-ever World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

