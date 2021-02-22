"Go ahead and cry" - The Miz cuts an epic promo after becoming WWE Champion

The Miz cut a brilliant and passionate promo shortly after winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.

He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract moments after Drew McIntyre retained the WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber. The Scottish Warrior was then brutally assaulted by Bobby Lashley, leaving The Miz with a huge opportunity to become WWE Champion.

The Awesome One is now a two-time WWE Champion and had a lot to say to the WWE Universe in a backstage promo following his victory. Here is what he said to those who doubted whether he would cash in successfully:

"Understand that I told you so. Whenever someone says I wasn't thinking on their level, I am a master strategist. I think further than anybody else in all of WWE."

The Miz even referenced the Angry Miz Girl from when he first became WWE Champion, hoping that there are many more of them now that he has won the title again.

"Cry! Go ahead and cry and keep on doing it, because that is the fuel that lights my fire. I am your WWE Champion, whether you like it or not. Ten years ago, we had an Angry Miz Girl - and I hope, and I pray that there are thousands upon thousands, millions of Angry Miz Girls right here sobbing, weeping, wishing that Drew McIntyre was still their WWE Champion - he is not. I am."

The Miz ended his promo by saying that he'll see the WWE Universe at WrestleMania.

"See you at WrestleMania. Or at Monday Night RAW. Whichever I feel like, because I'm Champion and I can do whatever the hell I want."

You can watch his entire promo in full below.

What's next for the new WWE Champion, The Miz?

THE MOST MUST-SEE CHAMPION IN WWE HISTORY.@mikethemiz has shocked the world and CASHED IN to become #WWEChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zjmp4EvlO0 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

Even though The Miz mentioned WrestleMania in his promo, it isn't very likely that he will remain WWE Champion for The Show of Shows. Since The Miz won the title with some help from Bobby Lashley, the former United States Champion member might be promised a title shot.

Lashley could defeat The A-Lister at Fastlane before defending the title at 'Mania against Drew McIntyre. Another possible scenario could see Bad Bunny costing The Miz, who has been feuding with the Latin pop icon, alongside John Morrison.

That is unlikely, but all the signs have been pointing towards an eventual tag team match at WrestleMania, pitting The Miz and Morrison against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. It remains to be seen what happens next, with Monday Night RAW set to give us a clearer view of the Road to WrestleMania.