"Go get Christian" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion challenges Edge (Exclusive)

If Edge and Christian reunite on WWE TV, there could be a massive feud waiting for them in the future. Jey Uso has now challenged Edge to get Christian and face himself and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match in the future.

Edge and Christian helped pioneer a new form of tag team wrestling during their feuds with The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz. Together, they had several legendary matches, including the Triple Threat Tag Team TLC match, which has gone down in history as one of the best of all time.

August 27th 2000. 16 years ago Edge & Christian beat The Hardy Boyz & The Dudley's in the first ever TLC Match. #WWE pic.twitter.com/Gs3kP0lfs7 — WWE Today In History 🌐 (@WWE__History) August 27, 2016

When SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino asked Jey Uso about the prospect of facing E&C, Uso indicated that he was ready to fight the legendary tag team. He said that the match they would have would be comparable to Edge and Christian's famous triple threat tag team matches with The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz.

Adding to this, Jey said that Roman Reigns would beat Edge at WrestleMania, and after that, The Usos could have a feud with The Rated-R Superstar and Christian.

"Hey, Rick. They can get this work too. Just like that best triple threat tag match with the Hardys, the Dudleys, and Edge and Christian. We can mark the box off with them too. They can step up, they can run up and get done up too. It's whatever. After he goes to WrestleMania, and he get deaded, and he get laid down by Roman Reigns, man, get your tag partner. Go get Christian. Come over here and get this work too."

Edge and Christian could reunite

Christian returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble. He shared a heartfelt moment in the ring with Edge as the real-life best friends reunited and hugged each other.

Just going to leave these pictures of Edge and Christian sharing this moment during the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble here on your timeline. ❤️ ( Pics via WWE) pic.twitter.com/sOirhEPNn1 — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 1, 2021

Since then, however, Christian has been absent from WWE television. Edge has spoken about teaming up with Christian in the future. On that occasion, he too talked about possibly facing The Usos.

"I would love it! I think at some point that would need to happen - just because there's so many opportunities there. Between Edge and Christian against the Usos - I mean, man!"

With both sides eager to face each other, The Usos could end up facing Edge and Christian in the coming months. The feud would be a massive one, as it would see one of the greatest tag teams of the current generation facing a legendary one from the previous generation.