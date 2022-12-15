"Go home and be a dad"- Vince Russo lambasts 35-year-old WWE star's segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with Johnny Gargano's segment on this week's RAW.

The former NXT Champion came out with Dexter Lumis on the red brand this week to distribute gifts to the WWE Universe after the latter won the big poker game last week. Johnny Wrestling went on to mention his son, Quill, during the promo, calling him "baby wrestling."

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed his problems with the segment.

"Is it not bad enough that you named your kid Quill and this poor kid's going to probably get ridiculed this whole entire lifetime? But then you got to go out and tell the world we named our son Quill. This is what I mean, about them being cute. 'We named our son Quill and he's baby wrestling.' Like what? What is this? You sound like a dad. So go home and be a dad. If you're a wrestler, part of you has to be a tough guy. He can't be talking about Quill and baby wrestling and you know, this is his stroller." [From 33:35 - 34:25]

WWE veteran Vince Russo highlighted how a heel could use Johnny Gargano's promo against him

Vince Russo continued to talk about Gargano's segment on RAW, stating that the 35-year-old sounded like a dad who wants to stay home which could be used against him in a feud:

"If you sound like a dad that wants to be a stay at home dad with your kid. Then why are you here, bro? Go do that. Now proceed like if I'm a heel, that is what I am picking up on. 'You don't belong here. Do you hear yourself talk? Go home. Take Quill to the park."

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis were interrupted by The Miz on the flagship show. The A-Lister tried to steal Lumis' money but was stopped by Adam Pearce, who proposed a rematch between the former WWE Champion and Lumis. The duo will face off in a Ladder Match next week.

