"GO HOME!!!!", "This is actually crazy" - Fans demand Seth Rollins drop his title after heartbreaking revelation

Fans are demanding that Seth Rollins drop his World Heavyweight Title after he recently made a heartbreaking revelation.

Ever since Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship, he has stayed true to his words and has been a fighting champion. He has defended his title multiple times in the past few weeks. He has also been one of the most consistent performers in WWE, putting in incredible matches over the last few years. However, that may have taken a toll on his body.

Rollins recently appeared on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul, where he revealed that his body is pretty banged up. He also revealed that he might need surgery in the future.

“My knees been bugging me before WrestleMania. My neck acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019, probably should get surgery on that, but trying to do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it.”

Following this heartbreaking revelation, fans are demanding that he drop his World Heavyweight Championship and get some much-needed rest.

One fan simply asked Rollins to go home.

Another fan stated that it is crazy that Rollins still continues to wrestle.

One fan stated that Seth needs to drop the title and heal up.

One fan pointed out that it's time he dropped the title to Finn Balor at SummerSlam.

One fan pointed out that either Balor or Damian Priest will be winning the title at SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins discussed his real-life beef with Matt Riddle

It's no surprise that Rollins and Matt Riddle have had real-life problems with each other for quite some time now. Their problems even made their on-screen feud all the more real and interesting as the two men engaged in many brutal matches over the course of several weeks.

During the same episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul, Rollins discussed his real-life beef with Riddle by stating that they have put it behind them after The Original Bro apologized.

"Fine. Fine, yeah, yeah, yeah totally good. Look, I'm a professional, so if you want to work together, we can work together. Things that have happened outside of here, that is what it is. He apologized and we mended fences and I don't write anybody off. I'm not like one of those guys it's like, no second chances, you do wrong by me and I hate you forever. Like I'm not that stubborn, it's not that serious."

Given the amount of health issues Seth Rollins is having, it may be a good idea for him to take some time off. It remains to be seen whether that will happen following SummerSlam if he loses the title to Finn Balor.

