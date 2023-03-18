"God this is the best moment" - Fans ecstatic as Sami Zayn reunites with his best friend on SmackDown

Fans are ecstatic after Sami Zayn reunited with Kevin Owens during WWE SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Cody Rhodes tried to reunite Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens but failed as Owens didn't want to hear what Zayn had to say before he walked out of the ring.

Following the promo, Zayn caught up with Owens backstage before he was about to leave and told him that they will always be friends no matter what. However, Owens still left in his car.

Later on in the night, Zayn confronted Jey Uso in the ring. Their confrontation got a little heated when Zayn told Jey that he was upset with him because he didn't get to hit Roman Reigns with a chair shot.

This resulted in Jey Uso attacking Zayn and the two men brawling. Jimmy Uso also joined in and the attack continued. In a surprising turn of events, Kevin Owens' music hit and attacked the Usos from behind and sent them packing.

He then hugged Zayn in the ring, indicating that they have reunited against The Bloodline.

The moment left many fans feeling ecstatic as they took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Alexander 💚🤍🍀🕊️ @MKFANFOREVER7 @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn

God this is the best moment

will be One of the top 3 in the history of the show @WWE Usos I’m not crying you cryingGod this is the best moment #WrestleMania39 will be One of the top 3 in the history of the show @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos I’m not crying you crying 😢 God this is the best moment ❤️#WrestleMania39 will be One of the top 3 in the history of the show

The Game Shower 🎮🌧 @TheGameShower @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWE Usos They was an amazing pop too! The audience definitely made the moment even better and was a great story point! Triple H being a part of the creative team and this Bloodline story line has been phenomenal @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos They was an amazing pop too! The audience definitely made the moment even better and was a great story point! Triple H being a part of the creative team and this Bloodline story line has been phenomenal

One fan called it the best moment in SmackDown history.

Another fan predicted The Usos' end.

Now that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have reunited, it will be interesting to see them challenge The Usos for the tag titles at WrestleMania 39.

What do you think happens next? Sound off in the comments section.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes