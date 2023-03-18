Create

"God this is the best moment" - Fans ecstatic as Sami Zayn reunites with his best friend on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 18, 2023 08:37 IST
Fans are ecstatic after Sami Zayn reunited with Kevin Owens during WWE SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Cody Rhodes tried to reunite Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens but failed as Owens didn't want to hear what Zayn had to say before he walked out of the ring.

Following the promo, Zayn caught up with Owens backstage before he was about to leave and told him that they will always be friends no matter what. However, Owens still left in his car.

Later on in the night, Zayn confronted Jey Uso in the ring. Their confrontation got a little heated when Zayn told Jey that he was upset with him because he didn't get to hit Roman Reigns with a chair shot.

This resulted in Jey Uso attacking Zayn and the two men brawling. Jimmy Uso also joined in and the attack continued. In a surprising turn of events, Kevin Owens' music hit and attacked the Usos from behind and sent them packing.

He then hugged Zayn in the ring, indicating that they have reunited against The Bloodline.

WHAT. A. MOMENT. 🤩@FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn just took on Jimmy and Jey @WWEUsos TOGETHER!And yes, they hugged it out. 🫂#SmackDown https://t.co/WV2raUQ8t8

The moment left many fans feeling ecstatic as they took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos I’m not crying you crying 😢 God this is the best moment ❤️#WrestleMania39 will be One of the top 3 in the history of the show
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos That Pop!!!! Electric!!! 🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos https://t.co/ESIBhfDSxs
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos Holy W https://t.co/nWVjzfrBhW
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos I love the Bloodline story https://t.co/cdI56Z9dqg
@WWE First to the meme. https://t.co/efGXuUfFMi
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos They was an amazing pop too! The audience definitely made the moment even better and was a great story point! Triple H being a part of the creative team and this Bloodline story line has been phenomenal
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos We watching this W https://t.co/uk7rjD2IEz
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos The ending of this made me emotional and I'm not entirely an emotional person. This has been a real good storyline and I ain't lying. Hope they can take those tag team titles at #WrestleMania 😢 👏 👏 👍
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos It happened 😭https://t.co/ZfzOk5UB9c
@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos When frenemies become hug buddies! 🤗 @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn showing the @WWEUsos there's no "I" in "team"... but there IS one in "weirdly satisfying". 😜🥰

One fan called it the best moment in SmackDown history.

@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos best moments in smackdown history https://t.co/Y0qrGelanm

Another fan predicted The Usos' end.

@WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn @WWEUsos THE USOS ARE DONE FOR https://t.co/LwRLuzpWQT

Now that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have reunited, it will be interesting to see them challenge The Usos for the tag titles at WrestleMania 39.

What do you think happens next? Sound off in the comments section.

