"God, what a heel, lol" - Top female champions did 'incredible' job at cosplaying Hart Foundation on WWE RAW before Crown Jewel, according to fans 

The WWE Universe is massively impressed with the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions for their incredible cosplay of Hall of Famers, the Hart Foundation.

The latest episode of RAW saw Chelsea Green lock horns with Natalya in a Trick or Street Fight. The champion decided to mock her opponent by donning the gimmick of Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Her tag team partner, Piper Niven, cosplayed Neidhart, and the duo walked out to the Hall of Famers' music.

Their appearance on the show left fans stumped with the levels of accuracy displayed in their cosplay. Many praised the tag team champions for their fabulous job imitating the legendary tandem.

Several also praised Chelsea Green for using the best weapon at her disposal on a pre-Halloween show, cementing her place as an exciting heel. Fans saw the humor in the duo's actions and demanded the champions continue this approach to their on-screen characters.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans to Chelsea Green and Piper Niven cosplaying the Hart Foundation:

Although Green did everything she could to throw Natalya off her game, the latter still managed to push the champion to her limits in an entertaining match. In the end, Green defeated The Queen of Harts to pick up her first singles win on the main roster.

Vince Russo hails Natalya as "too nice" following her loss on WWE RAW before Crown Jewel

Former WWE writer Vince Russo also praised Chelsea Green for her cosplay and labeled it hilarious. He hailed the champions for committing to the role before arguing against Natalya's loss. Vince Russo concluded that the veteran was "too nice" for taking a loss on RAW, even though babyfaces tend to win gimmick matches.

"I don't know, bro, this has to be Chelsea Green's first win. I may be right or wrong, but oh my god, I was like, literally, is this her first singles win? You know what it is, bro, Nattie is too nice, man. She is too nice, she is just too nice." [56:32 - 56:56]

Chelsea Green vs. Natalya on WWE RAW also saw Nikki Cross make an interesting appearance. She was revealed underneath a carved-out pumpkin mid-match that spooked Green and distracted her for several minutes. Vince Russo discussed Cross' booking on RAW and said she lost momentum when she was made to adopt the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick. He believes that although the former champion won the title of Almost a Superhero, it killed her original persona.

