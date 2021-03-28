"God, no!" - Bruce Prichard disagrees with Brock Lesnar being compared to a wrestling legend

Brock Lesnar gets his fair share of criticism, but he is also universally considered an incredibly gifted performer. The former WWE Champion is much more than just a sports entertainer; he is a legitimate combat sports athlete.

Despite his unparalleled achievements, Lesnar has drawn comparisons with several legends from the past. During the latest edition of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard on AdFreeShows.com, a listener asked Prichard why Brock Lesnar was the Big Van Vader of the new millennium.

The WWE Executive Director opposed the comparison and briefly explained the difference between Lesnar and Vader.

Prichard admitted that Vader was a force to reckon with and a very compelling character during his heyday. However, Prichard believed that Brock Lesnar was just a machine. Bruce Prichard also added that the Beast was unlike any Superstar he'd seen.

"God, no! I actually would disagree so much to that. You know, Vader was a monster of the day, and Vader was a pretty damn good character. But Brock was a machine. Brock is someone who (laughs) who has trained as a physical specimen, unlike anything I think I've ever seen."

Brock Lesnar is widely considered a genetic freak of nature, and The Beast Incarnate's accomplishments place him in a different league of talents.

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar became a free agent after his WWE contract expired at WrestleMania 36. Paul Heyman recently teased a potential career change for Brock Lesnar during an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Advertisement

The Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief played up Brock Lesnar's unpredictable personality and stated that the former Universal Champion could pursue potential careers in the NBA or MLB. Paul Heyman was, of course, in character during the interview, and the expectation is that Brock Lesnar will eventually re-sign with the WWE.

"The one thing I will say about Brock Lesnar is that Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. Whether that's him returning to WWE, or having another fight in UFC, or deciding to change the dynamic of the NBA and dunking a basketball, or in his 40s becoming a Major League Baseball player and hitting nothing but home runs, Brock Lesnar is going to do exactly what Brock Lesnar wants to do,' said Heyman.

WWE has interestingly kept Brock Lesnar away from WrestleMania 37, but The Beast Incarnate should ideally be back once the company prepares an exciting creative plan for him.

Please credit Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.