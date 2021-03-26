Paul Heyman teases Brock Lesnar career change

Paul Heyman has responded to a question about Brock Lesnar’s WWE future by teasing that the eight-time WWE World Champion could change his career.

Outside of WWE, Lesnar won the NCAA Heavyweight Championship in amateur wrestling and the UFC Heavyweight Championship in MMA. He also tried to pursue a career in the NFL after leaving WWE for the first time in 2004.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Heyman said Lesnar could decide to return to WWE one day. Alternatively, the former ECW owner also suggested that The Beast could attempt to switch sports again by becoming a basketball player or baseball player.

“The one thing I will say about Brock Lesnar is that Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. Whether that’s him returning to WWE, or having another fight in UFC, or deciding to change the dynamic of the NBA and dunking a basketball, or in his 40s becoming a Major League Baseball player and hitting nothing but home runs, Brock Lesnar is going to do exactly what Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. Heyman, Lesnar’s on-screen advocate, has worked alongside Roman Reigns on WWE television since August 2020.

Will Brock Lesnar appear at WrestleMania 37?

Drew McIntyre picked up a memorable win over Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar competed in matches at every WrestleMania between 2013 and 2020. However, he is not currently being advertised to appear at this year’s WrestleMania 37 event.

WWE removed Lesnar’s merchandise from its online stores in August 2020 after it emerged that the former UFC star had become a free agent. Despite his merchandise no longer being for sale, Lesnar’s name is still occasionally mentioned on WWE programming by WWE Superstars and commentators.

Advertisement

.@BrockLesnar always shines bright at #WrestleMania. Just look at these exciting moments for proof! pic.twitter.com/sGWw36nEWo — WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2020

New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has repeatedly said in recent years that he wants to face Lesnar. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported last week that WWE promised Lashley a match against Lesnar, but “they just never got around to it.”