"God speed my brother" - WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt sends heartfelt message to Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently sent a heartfelt message to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as his time with the organization appears to be winding down.

The Raiders entered the 2022 campaign with lofty expectations after hiring former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and trading for wide receiver Devante Adams. Carr and Adams played together in college, but their success did not translate to the NFL this year.

Josh McDaniels recently announced that Carr will not be playing in the final two games of the season. The quarterback has since left the team to avoid being a distraction. Las Vegas will likely cut Carr immediately after this year's Super Bowl before his salary for next year becomes guaranteed.

Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to send a message to Carr and attached a GIF of what seems to be Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The latter was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver this past offseason, and the move has not worked out.

"Thanks for the ride @derekcarrqb. There was always hope when you were back there. Ppl forget sometimes, the grass isn’t always greener. God speed my brother," tweeted Bray Wyatt.

You can check out the tweet below:

WYATT 6 @Windham6



There was always hope when you were back there. Ppl forget sometimes ,the grass isn’t always greener.



God speed my brother Thanks for the ride @derekcarrqb There was always hope when you were back there. Ppl forget sometimes ,the grass isn’t always greener.God speed my brother Thanks for the ride @derekcarrqb There was always hope when you were back there. Ppl forget sometimes ,the grass isn’t always greener. God speed my brother https://t.co/F5Q4Pn2VCN

If you're interested in sports betting, the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Bray Wyatt plays mind games with Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss last night on the red brand, and the match ended in chaos.

Bliss became distracted by a person sporting an Uncle Howdy mask in the crowd and lost her mind once Bray Wyatt's logo flashed on the screen. The Goddess attacked the referee and then planted Belair with a DDT on top of the steel steps to bust The EST open last night on WWE RAW.

The match ended in disqualification, but the rivalry appears far from over. Bray Wyatt seems to be gaining control of his former ally, and the mind games have been taking their toll on the former women's champion.

Bray Wyatt is currently scheduled to battle LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble later this month. The Eater of Worlds has been tormenting LA Knight on WWE SmackDown of late with multiple backstage attacks.

It will be interesting to see if Uncle Howdy's identity is finally revealed at the premium live event on January 28.

Are you looking forward to the Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt at WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes