Going off-script with Paul Heyman was a "terrifying place to be," according to ex-WWE star: "I never got into any trouble"

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has a unique ability to provide clear direction while fostering a creative environment backstage. Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) recently discussed her exhilarating and intimidating experience of performing live without a script, where the former Wiseman helped her embrace spontaneity.

Braxton, who departed WWE in June 2024, collaborated with Heyman numerous times during the peak of the original Bloodline storyline. Their on-screen dynamic was captivating as the former Wiseman was repeatedly startled by the 33-year-old female star's surprise interviews. The former Bloodline member and Kayla Braxton eventually developed a friendly dynamic, engaging in playful banter during their interactions.

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, former The Bump host highlighted that Paul Heyman provided clear direction and guidance for their work. Kayla Braxton mentioned that she often felt nervous due to the live nature of their work, but she always received positive feedback given that the WWE Hall of Famer assured her that she wouldn't get into trouble for her improvisations.

"He [Paul Heyman] made it really easy for me. A lot of that stuff we were kind of given the direction of how it needed to go. But everyone's like, we'll just do whatever Paul says. And so a lot of times it was just riffing. I just go off Paul. He'd go off me. I didn't know what he was going to do. And we're live, and that is a terrifying place to be! But it always did well. I feel like it always got a lot of positive reactions. I never got into any trouble. Paul's like, 'You won't get in trouble.' I'm like, 'Ok,'" said Braxton. (H/T CVV)

Listen to the entire episode below:

Paul Heyman reveals he has always been a Triple H guy in WWE

The former Wiseman of The Bloodline recently heaped praise on Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Heyman stated that from the first time he met The Game, he recognized him as a future megastar.

In an interview with Sam Roberts on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Paul Heyman expressed his longstanding admiration for Triple H. The 58-year-old WWE revealed that he has "always been a Paul Levesque guy."

"I can't speak for Paul Levesque; I don't know when or where he may have garnered that level of respect for me. I can tell you I've always been a Paul Levesque guy. I've always had a lot of respect for Paul Levesque," Heyman said.

You can watch the video below:

Ever since Solo Sikoa ousted Heyman from The Bloodline, fans have been eagerly anticipating his return alongside Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen if or when The Original Chief and his Special Counsel will reunite on WWE television.

