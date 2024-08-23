WWE Hall of Famer reveals he has always been a Triple H guy

WWE is gearing up for a massive Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event in Germany next week under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's leadership. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently lavished praise on The Game.

The former Wiseman of The Bloodline has a reputation for managing wrestlers who often achieve great success, including multiple championship wins and main-event status. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar are notable 'Paul Heyman Guys.'

During a recent episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast held at the Fanatics Fest event, Paul Heyman revealed that he has ''always been a Paul Levesque guy,'' adding that he has always ''had a lot of respect'' for The King of Kings.

"I can't speak for Paul Levesque; I don't know when or where he may have garnered that level of respect for me. I can tell you I've always been a Paul Levesque guy. I've always had a lot of respect for Paul Levesque," Heyman said. (From 32:29 to 32:45)

The 58-year-old also stated that working with Triple H was an ''absolute honor,'' as the latter was a ''collaborator!''

"Working with Paul Levesque today is an absolute honor because he's a collaborator. He loves to collaborate; he loves to hear different ideas, and he likes to implement them," the veteran added. (From 33:33 to 33:51)

Top WWE star shares how Triple H hid him before his massive return

Johnny Gargano left the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2021 before making a much-awaited return on an episode of Monday Night RAW in August 2022. The star recently captured the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside his #DIY partner Tommaso Ciampa but subsequently lost it to The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

On Instagram, Gargano shared a behind-the-scenes story about his return to the company. The 37-year-old revealed that Triple H and WWE had hidden him in the locker room of the Toronto Raptors before his surprise appearance on the flagship show two years ago.

"Two years ago today, around this time, I was hiding by myself in the Toronto Raptors locker room, waiting to return to @WWE on Monday Night RAW. Tommaso and Triple H did come to visit me, but only a handful of people in the world knew I was actually in the building that night. Genuine surprises are incredibly rare in this day and age, but I'll always be proud we were able to create such a cool moment!" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for #DIY in the coming weeks.

