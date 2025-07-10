Goldberg could beat Gunther at WWE SNME, legend thinks

Goldberg will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12. In a recent podcast episode, WWE legend John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) gave his thoughts on the possible match outcome.
Gunther defeated Jey Uso on the June 9 episode of WWE RAW to begin his second World Heavyweight Championship reign. The Ring General is widely expected to retain his gold against Goldberg, who will retire after the match at the age of 58. However, JBL believes fans should not rule out an unexpected title change.
On Something to Wrestle, the WWE Hall of Famer explained why Goldberg could realistically dethrone Gunther.
"I think he's got a shot," JBL said. "The whole thing looks like a cascading effect. You take the title off of Jey Uso and put it on Gunther, so you have a really good heel. Goldberg against a babyface would not be as appealing, but you've got this wonderful heel in Gunther, a guy who can do anything and certainly make Goldberg look good. Not that Goldberg needs it, by the way. Goldberg was the one star that was kicking our a** that WCW created." [7:30 – 7:55]
Saturday Night's Main Event will emanate live from State Farm Arena in Goldberg's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The WCW legend won his first World Heavyweight Championship from Hulk Hogan in the same city on the July 6, 1998, episode of Nitro.
JBL thinks a Goldberg win at WWE SNME would "create some buzz"
Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently speculated that Seth Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Saturday Night's Main Event. He also predicted that Goldberg could beat Gunther before quickly losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Rollins in an impromptu match.
Regardless of what Rollins does, JBL believes WWE's higher-ups should book something other than a predictable Gunther victory:
"Would I do something with Goldberg here? Yes, yes. You wanna create some buzz? Do something different with Goldberg than just Gunther going over." [10:32 – 10:41]
Four matches are currently being advertised for Saturday Night's Main Event, including United States Champion Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton have also been announced for the show.
