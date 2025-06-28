Gunther vs. Goldberg could feature two title changes, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Goldberg will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, thinks the title could change hands twice on the same show.

On June 7, Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match to earn a title opportunity at a time of his choosing. That means The Visionary could insert himself into Gunther vs. Goldberg during or after the bout.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo about the upcoming event. He claimed Goldberg could win his retirement match before losing to Rollins in an impromptu encounter.

"What I'm hearing, Chris, through the grapevine is Goldberg is supposed to go over, and then Seth may turn in the case," Russo said. "See, that's kind of a win-win for Goldberg because, bro, I'm not saying this is what I would do, they've totally backed themselves in a corner, but the last thing I would do would be kill Gunther. That's the last thing I would do." [2:29 – 3:00]

Vince Russo on how WWE can protect Gunther against Goldberg

In 2024, Gunther lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. This year, The Ring General suffered another high-profile defeat when Jey Uso beat him to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Although Gunther recently reclaimed the title from Uso, Vince Russo thinks WWE's higher-ups must book his next possible defeat carefully:

"I think their way out of this is Gunther and Goldberg have a knock-down, drag-out, so this way in their [WWE's creative team's] mind, Gunther gave him a good match, so Gunther's protected, you give Goldberg his win going out, but then he's so out of it because of the war with Gunther, it allows Rollins to pick the bones. I can see them thinking that way." [3:00 – 3:31]

Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at State Farm Arena in Goldberg's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed the match will be the last of his wrestling career.

