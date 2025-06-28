WWE star might have heat due to Tiffany Stratton, veteran thinks (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 on April 19. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, believes Ludwig Kaiser might have heat due to his real-life relationship with Stratton.
On April 4, the WrestleMania 41 opponents appeared to go off-script when they traded several insults during a SmackDown promo segment. Stratton referenced her rival's three divorces, prompting Flair to claim that Kaiser had messaged her.
Russo discussed Kaiser's history with Gunther on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. Speaking to host Dr. Chris Featherstone, he began by questioning whether the two should reunite.
"This could be the key to Gunther [working as a] heel or babyface," Russo said. "Freaking Kaiser, man. Kaiser. That's the only personal story that's there [for Gunther]. The only personal story. And, bro, I don't know if that dude has heat in the back. I don't know what's going on, but, gosh, they desperately need to use him when booking Gunther, bro." [12:20 – 12:49]
Featherstone speculated that Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's controversial segment might have led to Kaiser's unexplained absence from WWE programming. Agreeing with that theory, Russo added that relationships outside of the ring can sometimes impact wrestlers' booking:
"That's what I'm thinking about, bro. Let me tell you something. All the experiences I had in wrestling, when you were a wrestler and you were married to somebody in the back or were dating somebody in the back, bro, it always worked against you. It never, ever benefited you." [13:16 – 13:35]
Vince Russo on the consequences of Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton dating
In the late 1990s, Vince Russo was WWE's head writer when Marc Mero and Sable appeared together in storylines. He later joined WCW, where Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth also worked alongside each other.
Speaking from experience, Russo believes Ludwig Kaiser's relationship with Tiffany Stratton is not necessarily good for his career:
"I mean, bro, with Mero and Sable, there were so many instances. Luger and Elizabeth. It never benefited you because if the female had a problem, now you're right in the middle, and think about it, bro, it's like, 'Man, I wanna protect my job, I don't wanna get scr*wed out of my job, I know how this business is, but I'm dating her.' It's the worst possible [situation]." [13:35 – 14:07]
Kaiser has not wrestled since beating Tyler Bate on the May 8 episode of Main Event. His last in-ring appearance on RAW ended in defeat against Penta on March 17.
