"In that moment creativity really dies for me" - Goldberg beating Bray Wyatt made former WWE Superstar lose hope (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's win over Bray Wyatt to become the Universal Champion was one of the company's most controversial decisions. EC3 has now looked back on it and talked about it as the moment he lost hope and decided something needed to change.

At WWE Super ShowDown 2020, Goldberg defeated The Fiend after hitting him with four spears and then connecting with the Jackhammer. This would be the first time that Wyatt's Fiend character suffered a loss in WWE, and it was not well received by fans. Goldberg himself had a two-word explanation days after the win: "I'm Goldberg."

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed why Goldberg defeating Bray Wyatt was one of the most crushing moments in wrestling.

He felt that the creativity that Wyatt brought and the success that it had seen deserved better treatment from WWE. He added that it was the moment he decided that things needed to change.

"And then comes Saudi [Super ShowDown], and The Fiend had a match with Goldberg, who runs through him real fast. Wrestling is make believe, wins and losses don't matter, but in that moment creativity really dies for me. Because if that doesn't get time to play out, a conclusion or give it time to work, if they are going to pull the rug on that so quickly when it worked so well and it was so interesting, and it was so hard to do, I was like, nothing matters. Nothing will ever matter if the business stays the same, something has to change somehow." [2:54 - 3:30]

EC3 praised Bray Wyatt's creativity and what he did for wrestling

The former WWE star also praised Bray Wyatt for the creativity that he brought with the Fiend character. He praised his mindset and how he was inspiring others by creating such a character and then becoming the Universal Champion.

He did, however, admit that he hated the red lights.

"He [The Fiend] came out and totally went nuts creatively. You could tell what he was behind and what he was working on and how much of himself he put into it. It was inspiring and I can't believe he got that far, he became the champion. Everyone hated the red lights and so did I. But the fact that talent was finally rewarded for the ingenuity they brought." [2:33 - 2:53]

While there have been a lot of rumors surrounding Bray Wyatt's return to WWE, nothing has been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen whether the former world champion will show up to the promotion anytime soon.

