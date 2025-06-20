Goldberg emotionally confesses "huge risk" for World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther

Goldberg has opened up about the huge risk he is taking in entering the ring again to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match is set for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking with JAKIB Sports, the legend admitted he was aware of the risk he was taking going into the match against Gunther. At 58 years old, he is not the same star he once was; he is hobbled and wrestling 30 pounds lighter than he did at the peak of his career. The Hall of Famer went on to say that he knew that there was a huge risk to his legacy every time he stepped into the ring, but that was true for any time that he decided to take that step.

Goldberg said that in the end, it was a matter of judging risk vs. reward, and that was what justified the risk.

“So at 58 years old, if I have to go in there hobbled, if I have to go in there 30 pounds lighter, I don’t give a sh*t. Because I have a point to make. And at 58 years old, can I still make that point? I don’t know, but I’m going to do my best. And my best, 50 percent of me is better than 99 percent of the p***ks on the planet, I believe. So if I still give that effort and have the work ethic, though I’m not who I used to be, but here I am. I mean, we don’t lose that. So it’s a risk. It’s a huge risk. Am I risking the legacy of Goldberg in the ring? Yeah, I mean, always. Every time you step in there, you risk that. But it’s risk versus reward.” (1:38:24 - 1:39:12)

The star may be competing in his final match as well with this bout.

Gunther vs. Goldberg is for the World Heavyweight Title

Not only does Goldberg have a huge shot at Saturday Night's Main Event to defeat Gunther, but he may also become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Since The Ring General beat Jey Uso earlier to win the title, the match is for the championship. The star has one last chance to become champion as he may be retiring after the match.

