Goldberg fires interesting accusation at Vince McMahon following WWE return

Goldberg made an interesting accusation towards Vince McMahon ahead of his WWE retirement match. The Hall of Famer will be in action at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

In an interview with 11Alive ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg revealed that his retirement match was delayed due to Vince McMahon. He stated that the former WWE CEO promised him a retirement match, but it never came to fruition.

“No, this has been building since my last match. The reality is—and I think a lot of people know it—I was kind of promised a retirement match, another match after the last match that was on my contract. It was between Vince McMahon and I, and then Vince got fired and the rest is history," he said.

Ad

Trending

The former champion added that he recently got a call about having a retirement match in WWE and didn't want to turn down the opportunity. He suggested that even if he was not at his best, he was still better than most.

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

"I get a phone call—albeit a couple years later—and now I’m older and more beat up compared to the 285-pound guy you saw back in the day. But as an athlete, as a competitor, I’m not gonna say no. I don’t care if I’m 70 years old, because 50% of me is better than 99% of the people on the planet," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Goldberg will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his final match this weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Former WWE manager reacts to Goldberg's return

Dutch Mantell has not been a fan of Goldberg's return to the company and recently claimed that he should have stayed away.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Mantell stated that Da Man should have left five years ago and never returned. The legendary manager also suggested that WWE fans would be upset if the 58-year-old lost his final match.

Ad

"I think he should have left five years ago, and stayed gone. He has written this damn retirement, coming out of retirement thing forever, hell. But I do think they better be very careful how that match ends. Because if he [Gunther] beats Goldberg, I think it's gonna p**s people off. I do. I think he will only end up being the heel." [0:43 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Gunther can defeat the WCW legend and retain the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More