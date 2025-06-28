WWE veteran predicts shocking finish to Goldberg vs. Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's final bout in the company against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship would most likely headline Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. Ahead of the event, Dutch Mantell predicted the finish to the match.

Gunther insulted Goldberg in front of his family at last year's Bad Blood in Atlanta. The segment started their feud, but it took a while before the two heavyweights shared the ring. Later, WWE confirmed that Goldberg's final match as an in-ring performer would take place in Atlanta against The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell thinks the match between the WWE Hall of Famer and the current World Heavyweight Champion would end in a disqualification.

"I think it's a DQ. It's the best I can figure," Mantell said. (From 1:28:59 to 1:29:03)

Mantell elaborated on it and explained that ending the match in a disqualification would be the best and safest way to go, as people are already invested in tuning into Da Man's final match as a performer.

"The best I can figure, I think a DQ would be the best, safest way to get out of it, but I think people will still tune in to see how this match goes, Mantell said. (From 1:29:52 to 1:30:02)

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg confirms retirement

Bill Goldberg's career spans over decades, and the former World Heavyweight Champion dominated competition during his prime as a performer. Over the past few years, the 58-year-old legend faced new names and held the Universal Championship twice.

However, the WCW veteran's time as a performer is about to end in July. Speaking on the CarCast podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of his recent cell stem treatment, which allowed him to return for his final match. Moreover, he addressed his in-ring retirement following his match with Gunther, as he wants to live life and spend quality time with his family.

"I've a life to live. I have a family and I have responsibilities. You know there's a lot you got to do at one point. I don't have anyone helping anymore. I've got my agents, but I don't have assistance, and I don't have anybody working under the roof other than myself. It's tough to be able to fit everything in. But there will be a lull after this match. I won't be wrestling anymore," Goldberg said.

It'll be interesting to see if Goldberg can retire as a champion in Atlanta.

