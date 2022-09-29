Goldberg teases involvement in WWE white rabbit mystery

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has decided to join in on the fun of the white rabbit mystery and seemingly hinted at his involvement.

The entire WWE Universe has been keeping a close eye out for clues and subtle hints at events and programming to solve the mystery. Even though the majority of fans think all of these creative puzzles may point to the Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt is returning to the company. But as of now, it's only a speculative theory as it could be anyone.

While appearing on this week's edition of The Bump, Goldberg jokingly teased being involved in the enthralling white rabbit mystery as he overheard the hosts discussing it before he came on. The Iconic WCW star amusingly pointed out that he was wearing a white shirt coincidentally and that people should not mistake him for the person behind the white rabbit.

"It's good to be here. I'm not strategically wearing my white shirt for anything other than it's a white shirt. So don't attach me as the white rabbit" Goldberg said.

#WWETheBump Everyone is talking about the White Rabbit... Everyone is talking about the White Rabbit... 👀#WWETheBump https://t.co/5MbGK535fM

The latest White Rabbit clue on WWE RAW was also the biggest one yet

The latest clue for the White Rabbit arrived on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw in the form of a bizarre video. This new teaser might've been one of the biggest dumps of information given regarding the white rabbit's identity yet.

The teaser arrived from a QR code shown on the screen during WWE RAW, which took viewers to a video of several wrestlers such as Edge, John Cena, Kevin Nash, etc. clipped together to say the sentence "Who killed the world? You did. Feed your head.” The engagingly creepy video then flashed another set of numbers, leading to the coordinates for the town of Corbin, Kentucky.

Fans on social media have now been debating the true meaning behind the video and after checking its source code revealed the words "no man is truly good" and "no man is truly evil." These words are also in the first two lines of the lyrics from Aleister Black's (now known as Malakai Black) WWE theme song.

This clue could mean that perhaps Bray Wyatt may not be the real perpetrator behind all of the White Rabbit.

Who do you think is behind all the White Rabbit teases in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

