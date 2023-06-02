"Goldberg legit hurt La Parka with that spear" - WWE world reacts to Hall of Famer's infamous spot against wrestling legend

The wrestling world has shared their opinion on Hall of Famer Goldberg's insane spot when he did not sell a chair shot to his head against WCW legend La Parka in 1998.

The former Universal Champion was an unstoppable force during his time in WCW. He had a tremendous reign as world champion, defeating the legendary Hulk Hogan in front of 60,000 spectators. As WCW champion, he holds an unrivaled record of 173 wins to 0 losses.

Throughout his World Championship Wrestling career, he decimated almost everyone in his path. Only a few individuals in Nitro, like Booker T, Bret Hart, Scott Steiner, and Kevin Nash, defeated the Hall of Famer.

25 years ago, Bill Goldberg squared off against the late La Parka during a WCW Monday Nitro episode for the Heavyweight Championship match. An interesting spot occurred when Da Man took a massive chair shot from Parka and sold it as if nothing had happened to his head.

Later, the 56-year-old hit a vicious spear and, within five minutes, defeated La Parka in the championship match.

The WWE Universe reacted to the recently in a resurfaced video, wherein the Hall of Famer no-sells a chair shot to the head and demolishes La Parka with a spear.

Fans pointed out how Goldberg had legitimately hurt La Parka with the spear. In that match, Parka tore his ACL.

steven james🇺🇸 @RealStevenJames @OTD_in_WWE @Goldberg Goldberg legit hurt La Parka with that spear. Obviously he didn’t do it on purpose, but it only backs up Bret’s claims of Greenberg being careless in the ring. @OTD_in_WWE @Goldberg Goldberg legit hurt La Parka with that spear. Obviously he didn’t do it on purpose, but it only backs up Bret’s claims of Greenberg being careless in the ring.

However, some noted that people nowadays fired shots at the former Universal Champion, but in his prime years in the 90s, Goldberg was the best in business.

A fan shared that 90s Goldberg was the best.

Other fans called out Da Man vs. La Parka as one of the quality entertainment and jaw-dropping bouts.

Wayward @alkymist20xx @OTD_in_WWE @Goldberg My jaw hit the floor when I saw this match. @OTD_in_WWE @Goldberg My jaw hit the floor when I saw this match. https://t.co/M97YjgRn1q

Meanwhile, some fans asserted that La Parka was a better wrestler than the former Universal Champion.

Veteran Rick Bassman shared that The Sting could face Goldberg in his retirement match

It has been recently revealed that the former WWE Superstar is in negotiations regarding an international show that might include his longtime opponent, Sting.

Since the end of 2022, Goldberg has been a free agent and has yet to declare his future after WWE. However, veteran Rick Bassman stated that talks are underway over the former world champion participating in a show in Jerusalem, Israel.

During his interview with Haus of Wrestling, Bassman highlighted that there are still plenty of details to work out, especially receiving approval from AEW's Tony Khan for The Stinger's attendance.

"First of all, I'm actively in touch with Bill, I'm working on a date right now. I don't promote much these days but every now and then, something fun comes up, and it's worth diving into. So working on a date in Jerusalem, Israel, for September of this year. And that would involve, potentially, both Goldberg and Sting. And then on the whole ladder, you have the AEW clearance issues, of course. So that's something that I really hope to put together," he said.

WWE @WWE Goldberg is joining @foleyispod and @AmyDumas on the hunt for his missing memorabilia. What are you most excited to search for?! Tune in this Sunday for an all new episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures at 9/8c on @AETV Goldberg is joining @foleyispod and @AmyDumas on the hunt for his missing memorabilia. What are you most excited to search for?! Tune in this Sunday for an all new episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures at 9/8c on @AETV. https://t.co/ugo0cICNbz

Many other major companies and promoters are interested in signing one of the finest prospects in the industry. Hence, the 56-year-old icon has ignited a lot of anticipation in the world of professional wrestling.

