Goldberg is making a huge mistake after his retirement match, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Goldberg recently aired his displeasure with certain aspects of his final WWE match. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this should not have been made public by the legend.

Da Man's retirement speech at Saturday Night's Main Event was cut off midway, which has apparently caused him much frustration. Nevertheless, Russo believes that Goldberg's public comments on the topic have hurt the chances of his son Gage joining the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo talked about the situation, imploring Goldberg to bite his tongue.

"If you want your son to get a job with the WWE, then no matter how unhappy or how dissapointed you were, bro you gotta bite your freaking tongue, man. Because I am looking at this as a father. We know your son wants to be a wrestler, you have made that clear. I think there has been some connections with the WWE. Bro, that's what it should be about right now. So if you are unhappy, I get it, I understand. You know things didn't work out exactly the way you wanted, but bro, if it is me? Now it's all about my son." [1:22 onwards]

A former WWE star has denied the possibility of a conspiracy against Goldberg

Considering how Goldberg's final match turned out, some have pointed out the possibility of the Stamford-based promotion deliberately sabotaging Da Man. However, EC3 believes that is not the case.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he said:

"I do not believe at all there was any sort of conspiracy to negate his retirement speech to be airing on Saturday Night's Main Event. I do believe on watching some of the show that there were some timing issues. I think Rollins' injury going down like what time was allotted, what time got messed up doing this stuff live. NBC, I don't know if they, WWE, has full control... So they don't have you know, I guess that luxury when it's their own platform." [8:33 onwards]

For now, fans will have to wait to see what Goldberg does next.

