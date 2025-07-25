Goldberg was never intended to appear in major promotion, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

While Goldberg has had an impressive list of achievements across several companies, including WWE, there is one promotion where he has never appeared. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, there were never any talks to make it happen either.

Ad

Da Man recently had his final match in WWE, where he faced Gunther in a losing effort. This has led to much discussion about the legend, with Vince Russo being asked if TNA had ever considered bringing in Goldberg.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated:

"I don't remember bro. I don't think so. When I say I don't remember, I don't remember any talks of him coming in." [0:43 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Former WWE star EC3 also chimed in and stated he would have loved to face Goldberg in TNA. He said:

"I would have loved for that to happen but it was never on the radar. I mean my streak versus his? Hello, lay down Bill, I am coming for ya. I know how to tap and break out of that spear." [0:51 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The former WWE star recently addressed Goldberg's complaints

Goldberg was apparently not pleased with how his final match with Gunther turned out, especially calling out the fact that the live programming did not fully cover his retirement speech for viewers.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 sent a message to Da Man asking him to look at the positive aspects of the show. He said:

Ad

"Let's not look at the negative. Let's look at the positive that you went out in your hometown to a crowd that was extremely receptive, extremely grateful for you. You had your son there, you had your family there. Live the moment you lived in the ring saying goodbye. That's what I think is important." [10:43 onwards]

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if Goldberg will have something further to say on the topic.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE