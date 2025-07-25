Goldberg was never intended to appear in major promotion, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

While Goldberg has had an impressive list of achievements across several companies, including WWE, there is one promotion where he has never appeared. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, there were never any talks to make it happen either.
Da Man recently had his final match in WWE, where he faced Gunther in a losing effort. This has led to much discussion about the legend, with Vince Russo being asked if TNA had ever considered bringing in Goldberg.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated:
"I don't remember bro. I don't think so. When I say I don't remember, I don't remember any talks of him coming in." [0:43 onwards]
Former WWE star EC3 also chimed in and stated he would have loved to face Goldberg in TNA. He said:
"I would have loved for that to happen but it was never on the radar. I mean my streak versus his? Hello, lay down Bill, I am coming for ya. I know how to tap and break out of that spear." [0:51 onwards]
The former WWE star recently addressed Goldberg's complaints
Goldberg was apparently not pleased with how his final match with Gunther turned out, especially calling out the fact that the live programming did not fully cover his retirement speech for viewers.
Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 sent a message to Da Man asking him to look at the positive aspects of the show. He said:
"Let's not look at the negative. Let's look at the positive that you went out in your hometown to a crowd that was extremely receptive, extremely grateful for you. You had your son there, you had your family there. Live the moment you lived in the ring saying goodbye. That's what I think is important." [10:43 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen if Goldberg will have something further to say on the topic.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE