Goldberg is all praises for these current WWE Superstars

In a recent interview with WWE India, Goldberg shared his thoughts on the current crop of WWE superstars. He mentioned that it was a great time for WWE and the wrestling business as a whole with so many talented superstars taking center stage.

During the 20 minute interview, Goldberg touched upon his current mindset going into Summerslam, his fond memories from WCW, and his toughest competitor in WWE. He also took the opportunity to thank his Indian fans for their support.

Goldberg name-dropped some of the top stars of both RAW and SmackDown, suggesting that they could be on the cusp of greatness. Goldberg was filled with praise for the likes of Ricochet, Keith Lee, and the current Mr. Money in the Bank, Big E. The former two-time Universal champion also stated that Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch were unbelievably good at their craft.

"It's been written a number of times about my respect for Big E. I gotta say that Ricochet is one of the most talented talents that I have ever seen in any profession and not just the wrestling business. Sasha Banks - what she can do is unbelievable. There are so many superstars that are on the cusp of greatness right now. Becky Lynch - it's great what she does. Obviously, she is kind of a part-timer sometimes. It's hard to put people in a kind of perfect category that describes their job description. But there's a plethora of talent coming up through the ranks at the WWE. Keith Lee- the kid's a monster," said Goldberg.

Bobby Lashley issued a warning for Goldberg and his son

The rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Golberg reached a fever pitch on the latest edition of RAW when the current WWE Champion responded to Goldberg's attack on MVP last week.

Both MVP and Lashley made it clear that Goldberg's son Gage should not watch what happens to his father when the two men come face to face at Summerslam in the WWE championship match.

