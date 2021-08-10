"He was like going up against myself" - Goldberg on his toughest competitor in WWE

Goldberg has revealed his toughest opponent in WWE. The former two-time WWE Universal Champion named Brock Lesnar as undoubtedly the grittiest man he had gone up against in his career.

Speaking to Gaelyn Mendonca from WWE India on Instagram today, Goldberg discussed his current run with the company and his upcoming match against current WWE champion Bobby Lashley at Summerslam. He also shared his thoughts on the current crop of WWE talent.

When asked about his toughest opponent in the squared circle, Goldberg stated that it was none other than Lesnar. Goldberg pointed out that he and Lesnar were similar in how they approached the business. He went on to say that facing The Beast Incarnate often felt like he was going up against himself.

"He is a breed of his own," said Goldberg. "I'd like to say that he is an extremely similar character to mine. Mainly because that's who we are - that's truly how we are. One is a good guy, one is a bad guy - but not much of a difference. He is like going up against myself. I see that in Bobby Lashley too, but a younger version of myself."

Bobby Lashley calls out Goldberg on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, WWE champion Bobby Lashley called out Goldberg for attacking MVP last week. Lashley cut a promo saying that he will lay waste to Goldberg when the two men clash at Summerslam. The plans for this match were set in motion when Goldberg returned to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship three weeks ago.

As this rivalry heats up moving into Summerslam, who do you think will be the WWE champion at the end of the night? Will The Almighty continue his dominant reign, or will Goldberg pull out a huge victory? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

Watch WWE Summerslam Live on Sony Ten 1 (English) channel on 22nd August 2021 at 5:30 am IST.

Edited by Colin Tessier