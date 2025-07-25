Goldberg should have refused WWE's proposition, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Goldberg recently expressed his frustration with the company regarding how his retirement match against Gunther turned out. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, the legend should have been stricter with the planning if it was this unsatisfactory for him.Da Man has listed several complaints about his last match, including the fact that his retirement speech was cut off for fans streaming the event. Considering how Goldberg and Gunther's showdown was scheduled rather quickly after being teased a long time ago, some have wondered why the legend did not protest about whatever he did not agree with regarding the booking.On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that Goldberg should have made his terms clear or refused the booking entirely.&quot;When they are laying this out for you, Bill, and you are seeing, oh my god, we are gonna do this in 3 weeks, brother, you gotta say that doesn't work for me, brother. You have gotta say no.&quot; [4:22 onwards]Watch the full video below:The WWE veteran thinks Goldberg is hurting his son's futureAccording to Vince Russo, Goldberg expressing his frustrations with WWE could potentially be a hurdle for Gage when trying to break into the business. Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran explained:&quot;If you want your son to get a job with the WWE, then no matter how unhappy or how dissapointed you were, bro you gotta bite your freaking tongue, man. Because I am looking at this as a father. We know your son wants to be a wrestler, you have made that clear. I think there has been some connections with the WWE. Bro, that's what it should be about right now. So if you are unhappy, I get it, I understand. You know things didn't work out exactly the way you wanted, but bro, if it is me? Now it's all about my son.&quot; [1:22 onwards]Only time will tell what is next for Goldberg down the line.If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.