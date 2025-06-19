Goldberg releases training montage ahead of his final WWE match against Gunther

Goldberg recently took to social media to share his training montage ahead of his return match. The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to face Gunther in his final wrestling bout.

He confronted The Ring General on RAW this past Monday night and reminded him of how he disrespected his family at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta. The WCW Legend said he would end it in Atlanta, Georgia, at Saturday Night's Main Event. The match was made official for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Goldberg shared a clip on X that included his RAW entrance and his pad work during training. It's clear that he is preparing to destroy Gunther on July 12.

"Locking in," he wrote, with a face with steam from nose emoji.

You can check out the post below:

Bully Ray suggests a massive twist WWE could do if Goldberg dethrones Gunther

Even though the World Heavyweight Championship will be defended in a one-on-one match at Saturday Night's Main Event, it's possible that another WWE star could win the title. Seth Rollins is the Money in the Bank holder, and he can cash it in anytime he wants.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray mentioned that if Goldberg beats Gunther, The Visionary could cash in his contract at the event or on the fallout episode of RAW.

"If Goldberg were to defeat Gunther to become the world champion, and the match is built correctly, and Goldberg, in his hometown of Atlanta, raises that championship above his head, you should be able to count to 1-Mississippi before Seth Rollins's music hits. What if Goldberg did win at Saturday Night's Main Event and did show up on Raw as your world champion, and they did something in which Seth Rollins cashes in on Netflix? Remember, there's the business of Goldberg... That's a completely different conversation than [the booking]." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Seth Rollins has successfully cashed in Money in the Bank before, so it's possible he could do it again in the coming weeks. Only time will tell.

