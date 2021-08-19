Goldberg reveals how many matches he has left on his WWE contract, names his "future victims"

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has made a massive revelation about his WWE contract, claiming he has two more matches left on his current deal.

Goldberg is all set to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for his title this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam 2021. Ahead of their title clash, Goldberg appeared on WWE's The Bump. During his appearance, he praised Roman Reigns and John Cena, but also called them "future victims".

Goldberg then said that he's first looking to take care of Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, before adding that he has two more matches remaining on his deal with WWE:

"Let me take care of Bobby Lashley first and then you know I got two more matches on my deal here. So, we'll see what happens," said Goldberg.

Goldberg has had multiple high-profile matches since his WWE return in 2016

Goldberg made his grand return to WWE ahead of the 2016 Survivor Series and faced arch-rival Brock Lesnar at the pay-per-view. Goldberg shocked everyone and squashed Lesnar in less than 90 seconds.

Next year, he defeated Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane 2017 to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career. Goldberg defended his title against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 and lost the match. Many expected this to be his final match as he got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

On the @WWE Hall of Fame stage, @Goldberg thanks his wife and son for inspiring him to become a SUPERSTAR once again! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/g5nvjK7Ibl — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018

More than two years after his WrestleMania 33 match, Goldberg made his in-ring return and faced The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The two veterans had a botchy match with The Phenom finally picking up the victory. Goldberg then returned at SummerSlam later that year and squashed Dolph Ziggler at the pay-per-view.

Goldberg once again returned in 2020 and challenged then-Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for his title at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. Goldberg defeated The Fiend to become the new Universal Champion. He soon dropped the title to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

His last WWE match came earlier this year as he challenged Drew McIntyre for his WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021. At the pay-per-view, he was unsuccessful in defeating McIntyre.

At the age of 54, Goldberg is in the twilight of his WWE career and it might not be long before the WWE Hall of Famer decides to hang up his wrestling boots.

Who do you want to see Goldberg face before his retirement? Will he be able to win the WWE Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam?

Edited by Jack Cunningham