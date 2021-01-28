Goldberg reveals which Superstars he feels are "the future" of WWE

Goldberg has named a number of WWE Superstars he feels could be "the future" of the company.

During a Q&A session ahead of this weekend's Royal Rumble PPV, the former Universal Champion was asked if any talent on the current WWE roster had caught his eye as potential stars of the future.

Goldberg would go on to name four Superstars who have impressed him. While some might be considered the "usual suspects" a couple of the names will be surprising to some.

Here is what Goldberg had to say:

"I mean the usual suspects… Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee and Ricochet. I’ve always been a HUGE fan of Finn Bálor. I’d have to say those four are the future. There’s no question about it. In my opinion. And what do I know?"

It would be expected that Drew McIntyre would appear on Goldberg's list, given that he is the current WWE Champion and is scheduled to face The Master of the Spear this weekend at the Royal Rumble PPV. Keith Lee is also another name that many are tipping to become a key player in the future of the WWE.

It's also interesting to note that the talents of Finn Balor and Ricochet haven't gone unnoticed by the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Goldberg recently returned to Monday Night RAW

Speaking of Drew McIntyre, the WWE Champion came face to face with Goldberg this past week on Monday Night Raw. The meeting between the two stars was due to take place sooner, but had to be put on hold when Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 and was required to enter quarantine.

After a brief appearance at WWE Legend's Night several weeks ago, Goldberg's appearance on this week's RAW was much more impactful when he temporarily joined forces with his Royal Rumble opponent to take out the arrogant pair of John Morrison and The Miz.

The Miz is the current Mr Money in the Bank and has threatened to cash in his briefcase at the PPV this weekend.