Goldberg reveals which WWE stars impress him ahead of retirement match

Goldberg recently shared which WWE stars on the roster impressed him as performers. The legend will be competing in a retirement match at some point this year.

In an interview on The Claw Pod with Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the 58-year-old was asked which WWE Superstars impress him the most. He disclosed that he doesn't tune in to watch the product that much, but named Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes as stars who impressed him.

"I'll be honest, I don't watch much of it. I can't really give an educated guess there. I think one guy who's really doing well... what's his name... married to Becky Lynch... ('Seth Rollins?') - Seth, yeah. Seth's grown so much in this business over the past 10 years. Randy Orton's obviously Randy frickin' Orton. The lineage speaks for itself. Cody Rhodes, he's done unbelievable in the past," he said.

Goldberg also praised Logan Paul and revealed that he is friends with Bron Breakker in real life.

"Logan Paul, to be able to come in and not be someone from the business and to be able to pick it up so quickly and to be innovative at the same time. I was new, I was from the outside, so I get it. Steiner's kid (Bron Breakker), frickin' doing unbelievable. We talk a lot. I talk to him more than any other current wrestlers for sure. He's just a great kid, we're friends," he added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The veteran has not competed in a match since his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

Goldberg shares an update about his WWE retirement match

Wrestling veteran Goldberg recently provided a massive update about his retirement match.

In an interview with My San Antonio, the WWE Hall of Famer shared a major hint about the location of his retirement match. Goldberg noted that it would be somewhere in the south and in front of the people he cares about the most.

"It’s going to be in the south," he said, with a knowing look. "This gives me the opportunity to put a stamp on my career in front of the people I care the most about." [H/T: My San Antonio]

It will be fascinating to see which WWE star the company has planned as Goldberg's final opponent in the ring.

