"Shame on him" - Goldberg's former trainer criticizes Bret Hart

DeWayne Bruce believes Bret Hart could have prevented Bill Goldberg from injuring him during their infamous match at WCW Starrcade 1999.

The match featured a spot where Goldberg struck Hart in the head with a mule kick, causing him to suffer a severe concussion. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was forced to end his 22-year wrestling career as a result of the injury he suffered in the match.

Bruce, also known as Sarge and Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker, worked as the head trainer at WCW’s Power Plant training facility. Speaking to the Two Man Power Trip Podcast’s John Poz, he said Hart was partly at fault for his own injury.

“Bret Hart, he got kicked by Bill,” Bruce said. “He said there was no influence on protecting or pushing in the ring at the Power Plant. That’s quite the opposite. I think it’s shame on him. He’s been a veteran in his sport, getting the ultimate push that anybody’s ever got, and if he don’t know to get his hand up, that’s his fault. That’s the way I look at it. And I’m not trying to talk bad about anybody, I’m just talking.”

Bret Hart continued to wrestle for three weeks after the match against Goldberg. He stopped in January 2000 and officially announced his retirement in October that year.

DeWayne Bruce on Goldberg’s success in the wrestling business

Goldberg's mule kick on Bret Hart

Just 10 months after making his televised in-ring debut, Goldberg won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Hulk Hogan at WCW Nitro in July 1998.

DeWayne Bruce said some of Goldberg’s moves were created during private training sessions at the WCW Power Plant.

“No, no [never seen a newcomer win the World Championship that quickly], and I trained Bill,” Bruce added. “Some of those moves would come up just messing around in the ring, in a private session, of course. I think he’s done really well for himself, so nobody can deny that.”

Goldberg’s in-ring skills have caused a lot of debate amongst fans and wrestlers over the years. Bret Hart said on his Confessions of The Hitman web series in 2020 that Goldberg was “really reckless and dangerous” to wrestle.

