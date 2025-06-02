Goldberg sends a message as he makes a huge announcement

Goldberg made a huge announcement on X/Twitter and sent a message to accompany that. All of this is amid a rumored WWE return and retirement match.

Ad

As we'll go more into detail later, it seems like it's only a matter of time before we see the WWE Hall of Famer back on our television screens. He seems long overdue for a huge return on RAW, and that could very well be the direction. Until then, he had another big announcement about a documentary being made about him.

Titled "The Wrecking Machine", Goldberg sent a message on X teasing the upcoming documentary with a near-three-minute clip:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

What is the status of Goldberg's retirement match?

From the look of things, it seems to be a matter of when and not if Goldberg is going to have his retirement match. Not only that, but it looks like WWE intends to follow up on the tease we saw at Bad Blood 2024 between the legend and Gunther.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a report on Fightful Select, it was revealed that there are plans for a showdown later this year, which will be the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement match. Gunther is all set to face Jey Uso in a WrestleMania 41 rematch just one night after Money in the Bank 2025.

So it's going to be interesting to see if Gunther has his dream match with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The Ring General is known for his versatile, hard-hitting, and raw style, while Goldberg is known for his Mike Tyson-esque explosiveness, which usually results in short but intense matches.

Ad

The Hall of Famer had one of the best matches of his career against Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia in 2021, proving that he can still go. His match against Roman Reigns a few months later at Elimination Chamber 2022 didn't quite go so well, but that likely had to do with the short notice that he was given and the fact that he was recovering from a bout with COVID.

The date for their potential bout isn't known as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More