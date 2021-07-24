Goldberg's future advertised WWE appearances 

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Since the return of fans back into the arenas, WWE has tried their best to bring back as many big names as possible, Goldberg and John Cena, to name a few.

Current WWE champion Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge on RAW, which was responded to by the returning Keith Lee, who lost to Lashley. The champion was then confronted by a returning Goldberg screaming, 'I'm next!' to his face. After how things went down at RAW, it is safe to assume that Lashley will be defending his title against Goldberg, possibly at Summerslam.

It will be interesting to see how the build-up to the match between the two behemoths takes place. Goldberg is currently being advertised for two episodes of Monday Night RAW in August.

The episodes air on the 2nd and 16th of August. The episodes will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, respectively. The two arenas took to Twitter to confirm Goldberg's presence at the events.

ON AUGUST 2, GOLDBERG RETURNS TO ALLSTATE ARENA! Tickets at: https://t.co/0t2k4RqT9Y pic.twitter.com/TqlIBCufue — Allstate Arena (@AllstateArena) July 23, 2021

‼️WWE Announcement‼️ Goldberg is NOW coming to San Antonio for Monday Night RAW on August 16th. Buy your tickets now on Ticketmaster 👉 https://t.co/FUxGP0WCLf pic.twitter.com/pP5SfVEY8s — AT&T Center (@attcenter) July 22, 2021

The latter is the last edition of RAW before SummerSlam, so a confrontation between the champion and the challenger is inevitable.

Will Goldberg secure his first WWE Championship?

Goldberg is an icon in the pro-wrestling industry and has had one of the greatest streaks in history at 173-0 in WCW. He is a former world heavyweight champion in WWE and WCW and a former two-time Universal Champion but has never won the most prestigious prize in the business, the WWE Championship.

His last attempt at the WWE Championship was at the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View where he failed to beat Drew McIntyre for the title. He currently has a contract that sees him wrestle two matches per year.

Considering the backlash that WWE has received from its fans and the contract situation, it is unlikely to see him winning the title anytime soon. While a contract for a few more matches can be agreed upon, it's an unlikely outcome at the moment. Another possibility is also having him win to enable Big E to cash in and win the title.

Do you think Goldberg will beat Lashley for the WWE Championship? Will Big E cash in on the winner at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Greg Bush