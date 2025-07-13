Goldberg shares heartfelt moment with Gage moments before retirement match against Gunther [VIDEO]

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently shared a moment with Gage in a heartfelt post ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event. Da Man will be in action in his final match against Gunther.
After confirming last year that he would wrestle one last time in 2025, Goldberg finally returned to WWE TV last month. The legend confronted Gunther for his actions at Bad Blood last year, and they are all set to lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship at tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event.
Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, the Stamford-based promotion's official Instagram handle recently uploaded a heartfelt video of the Hall of Famer sharing a moment with his son, Gage. In the clip, the father-son duo could be seen talking, most probably about Da Man's final match.
In the post's caption, the company highlighted that the legend's match against Gunther would be his retirement bout.
"@goldberg95 will step into the ring one last time to challenge @gunther_wwe for the WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TONIGHT at #SNME 🔥🏆," the post read.
Check out the Instagram post below:
Although the Hall of Famer has confirmed time and time again that this would be his final match, his son, Gage, believes the legend could continue competing if he gets the itch again.
It will be interesting to see what Da Man has planned for his future in the pro wrestling world.
