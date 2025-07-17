Goldberg should have been "squashed," says WWE employee, after huge retirement botch, blasting the legend

Goldberg is now retired from WWE after his last-ever match against Gunther. At Saturday Night's Main Event, he lost a bout for the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther after being choked out and was unable to regain consciousness.

Ad

However, his retirement match didn't go exactly according to plan, and there was a major botch. Now, a WWE employee has blasted him for the way he has behaved after his retirement and called him out.

In his last match, after he was beaten and Gunther left the ring, Goldberg didn't really get a moment to receive a standing ovation from the fans, as they went to an ad break. When they came back, he said a few words, and in a massive botch, his mic was cut off, and the show went off air. Peter Rosenberg, a long-time WWE employee and analyst, has now ripped Goldberg apart.

Ad

Trending

He said that the star should have been squashed.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

"I cannot believe the complaints about his send off. Have you guys ever noticed that the people who are the most overbooked, the most over-celebrated, are always the ones who complain? The man got a 15-minute match. It should have been a squash, let’s be honest. He should’ve been 'Goldberged.' He should have been speared and taken out. The guy’s pushing 60 years old. Hasn’t looked good in the ring, some would say, ever, but certainly not in the last few years. He got a 15 minute match, a battle with the world champion and get a few words live on television and complains about his mic getting cut off? First of all, people, watch the product. NBC goes when the show ends, every single time."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He went on to say that there were people who were better than Goldberg, whose send-off was being wished the best in their future endeavors.

Goldberg had talked about his issue with his send-off

The legend, in an interview appearance post-match, has talked about how WWE would not have done what they did with him to another person, such as The Undertaker or John Cena, one of the other legends.

Ad

"I’m not saying it was done on purpose by any stretch of the imagination. I’m saying that it wasn’t prepared for on purpose. That’s all. I mean, they wouldn’t do that to 'Taker, right? I don’t think they would. They’re not going to do that to Cena. Cena’s going around the world doing his retirement thing."

The legend has even mentioned he may not be fully retired.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.