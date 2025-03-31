Goldberg suddenly takes aim at several WWE stars; picks out Roman Reigns, Batista, and two others but leaves out key star

Goldberg decided to take some shots today at several WWE stars and has targeted Roman Reigns among others. He also named Batista and two other stars.

For a long time now, the spear has become a move that has been used to devastating effect by several superstars. It's recognized as one of the most fierce finishing moves in WWE currently, and although there are some stars who use it better than others, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Bron Breakker, Roman Reigns, and Batista, among others, have all used it in their career. However, Goldberg claims that he helped the spear become what it is today.

Now, in a post where he targeted Roman Reigns, Batista, Edge, and Bobby Lashley, Goldberg took a shot saying that he was the best at spears. He said that he was often imitated but never duplicated. In the post, he used a video where he can be seen destroying stars with the move, and put up videos of some of the weaker spears used by other stars.

The post came out of nowhere and was sudden as the Hall of Famer has not been an active wrestler for a while. It is common for stars to take a dig at others when they are active and in a rivalry but not in this case. Further, he is not rumored to be returning to the ring anytime soon.

"Often imitated….NEVER duplicated!! Judge for yourself," he said.

Check out the post below:

Interestingly though, one of the best users of spears right now, Bron Breakker, was left out of that compilation. Breakker has become a regular user of the move and has appeared to break people in half using it, making it look even scarier than anyone thought it could be.

Goldberg is returning for one more match after last wrestling Roman Reigns; he will retire

Goldberg is set to return to the ring one more time after he last wrestled and lost to Roman Reigns years back. For a long time now, there has been talk about a retirement match for him, but the star has promised that he will be wrestling his last-ever match this year.

At this time, it appears that he will be wrestling Gunther in his last match after their confrontation at Bad Blood last year.

After the company apparently broke a promise to him about his retirement match years ago, he will now be winding up on his own terms, finally, after his conversation with Triple H.

