Goldberg takes massive shot at WWE legend Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently took a jab at his former rival, Bret "The Hitman" Hart. He referenced one of the most controversial moments in professional wrestling history.

In a WCW match at Starrcade 1999, Da Man delivered a misjudged superkick to The Hitman, causing a severe concussion. This injury forced Hart to retire from in-ring competition.

While the former Universal Champion has acknowledged the accident and expressed remorse, Bret Hart has publicly criticized Da Man over the years, calling him dangerous and reckless.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Von Erich podcast, the 57-year-old WWE legend expressed concerns over how past wrestling stars are often overlooked in today's wrestling landscape. Goldberg then seemingly took a massive shot as The Hitman, using the phrase "the moron I kicked in the head."

"The current generation and the next, they’re completely dependent on what people tell them and what they see on the internet. It’s a shame that these morons that didn’t feel the excitement or can understand the excitement when my music hit, when I blow smoke out of my nose, and nine times out of ten, you really had to question whether I was hurting the guy, and that’s the fine line that you have gotta walk."

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion added:

"Granted, unfortunately, a couple times, Steiner, I’m not even gonna mention his name, but the moron I kicked in the head, but unfortunately, things like that happen. It’s a rough business." [H/T: Fightful]

Current WWE star teases a dream match with Goldberg

The leader of The Final Testament Karrion Kross recently commented on possibly facing Da Man in a dream match.

Bill Golberg has not wrestled a match since losing to Roman Reigns at the 2022 Elimination Chamber. According to the WCW legend, he did not get a proper send-off from the Stamford-based promotion before he departed.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan expressed his desire to see a fantasy match, booking the former Universal Champion against Karrion Kross. The former WWE NXT Champion replied that he would wrestle Goldberg in a heartbeat.

It remains to be seen if WWE fans will ever witness a dream match between Da Man and The Herald of Doomsday inside the squared circle down the line.

