14-time champion teases facing Goldberg at WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg continues to be one of the most popular currently active in-ring stars. Now a four-time world champion and overall 14-time champion in WWE, Seth Rollins, has teased him as his WrestleMania 38 opponent.

Seth Rollins has teased several unexpected and interesting names as his "mystery" WrestleMania opponent. After weeks and weeks of unfruitful efforts to get himself a match at the Show of Shows, he was finally granted one by Vince McMahon.

However, the WWE Chairman will not reveal Rollins' opponent until the day of the show, keeping fans guessing who it could be.

Seth Rollins has teased some interesting names like John Cena, Shane McMahon, Rob Van Dam, and even AEW star Marko Stunt and female WWE stars Bayley and Asuka as his WrestleMania 38 opponent.

As per several reports, Rollins' mystery opponent is set to be the returning Cody Rhodes. The former AEW EVP parted ways with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and has since been heavily rumored to return to WWE. The company even teased his arrival on multiple occasions.

Goldberg may have retired from in-ring competition quietly

Goldberg returned to WWE earlier this year to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two faced each other at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia, where Reigns picked up the victory.

Ahead of their match, the Hall of Famer took to his social media to tease that this could be his final in-ring appearance.

"Possibly my final mission in the wrestling world. As you can tell, I'm quite weary from the long flight as I stated that we are in Riyadh when in fact, we are in Jeddah. Kind of a bittersweet trip as it may be my last here as a performer. Hopefully, my hard work pays off, leaving Roman helpless in the middle of the ring as I walk out with his #universalchampionship. Whatever happens, he's going to know that getting in the ring with me was a bad decision on his part. That is all. Thank you everyone," Goldberg said.

It was further reported that this was Goldberg's final match as part of his WWE contract. If he doesn't re-sign with the company, his match against Roman Reigns might be his last one.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Goldberg will ever wrestle again? Yes No 17 votes so far