"He didn’t like being upside down" - Goldberg had a tough time delivering the Jackhammer to a former WWE Champion

WWE Legend Goldberg recently revealed that executing the Jackhammer on The Big Show was an extremely challenging task during the early days of his career. The former world champions wrestled each other in WCW back when The Big Show was known as 'The Giant.'

Goldberg recalled that the Big Show was already more than 500 pounds at the time and interestingly hated being upside down during suplexes and other similar power moves.

The former WCW Champion revealed the little-known details about The Big Show during this week's episode of The Bump, as you can view below:

"It's very easy: The Big Show. Anyone that weighed 525 — he weighed over 500 when I Jackhammered him the first time," revealed Goldberg. "And a little piece of information most people don't know is that he — well, you can probably guess it, but he didn't like being upside down."

Goldberg and The Big Show worked several singles matches at WCW house shows and followed a tried-and-tested pattern in all their outings.

Despite becoming familiar with Paul Wight's wrestling style, Goldberg admitted that lifting his massive opponent for the Jackhammer finisher always caused headaches for him in the ring. The former Universal Champion also added:

"And people were on their feet. And I would hold him up in the air as long as I could, just to make him feel a little uncomfortable and vulnerable, because how often do you get to do that to a giant, right? But by far, he was the hardest that I had ever hoisted, no question." H/t 411Mania

When will Goldberg wrestle at WWE Crown Jewel?

With WWE's next Saudi Arabia event just around the corner, it's least surprising to see Goldberg's name emerge amongst the dirt sheets regarding a surprise return.

It was reported a few days back that WWE wanted the veteran star to wrestle at Crown Jewel on November 5th; however, contradictory reports regarding his status have since surfaced online. While Goldberg is expected to be in Saudi Arabia on the day of the event, there is no guarantee whether he will get booked for a match at Crown Jewel.

Goldberg might not have any matches left on his contract, but he still intends to return to the squared circle, as he clarified recently with a big statement.

