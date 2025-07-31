Goldberg went back on his word after WWE match, says veteran (Exclusive)

Goldberg was not very satisfied with his final match in WWE, despite it being an entertaining affair. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that the legend has changed his stance about his disapproval.

Da Man was especially miffed after his retirement speech was cut off midway for viewers, prompting him to make some scathing comments. There has been much discussion regarding his dissatisfaction with how the Stamford-based promotion handled his final match, but Apter believes that Goldberg has now changed his mindset about the matter.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:

"He has calmed down about it quite a bit now. He said it was an honor to do the whole thing and WWE did run it on their social media, to follow a few hours later, and he is not so p*ssed off about it now." [4:55 onwards]

Hall of Famer Teddy Long also chimed in and said:

"You can't have a two minute promo, man, come on." [5:43 onwards]

Goldberg's words against WWE are a mistake, thinks Vince Russo

According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, Goldberg's voicing his complaints after his final match is going to inadvertently hurt his son Gage's chances of breaking into the wrestling business.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated:

"If you want your son to get a job with the WWE, then no matter how unhappy or how dissapointed you were, bro you gotta bite your freaking tongue, man. Because I am looking at this as a father. We know your son wants to be a wrestler, you have made that clear. I think there has been some connections with the WWE. Bro, that's what it should be about right now. So if you are unhappy, I get it, I understand. You know things didn't work out exactly the way you wanted, but bro, if it is me? Now it's all about my son." [1:22 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Goldberg does next.

